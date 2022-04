Rowing is huge in Northeast Florida. The Jacksonville Rowing Club is a non profit that brings students together and offers them the opportunity to embrace a new sport. From this experience, the majority achieve academic excellence allowing them to go to college all over the world…many with scholarship opportunities. Their most recent class includes seniors that will continue rowing at colleges like Oxford, Rhode Island and more. Rance met with the coach and club president to get insight about the organization.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO