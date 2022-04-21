ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Worcester Red Sox

By Kyle Evans
 5 days ago
After a rainout on Tuesday, the Syracuse Mets started the week with a doubleheader sweep of the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse won the first game, 1-0, in eight innings and game two, 4-3. The Mets pitching was outstanding as they allowed...

