Syracuse Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Worcester Red Sox

It looked as if the New York Mets were going to get shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener on Monday night at Busch Stadium, but then things changed quickly. The Mets scored five runs in the ninth inning all with two outs. Mark Canha started the wild two-out rally by grounding one to third and Nolan Arenado, a nine-time Gold Glove winner, made a bad throw to first which allowed Canha to reach base safely and a run to score to put New York on the board. Following that, Jeff McNeil ripped a double to right to put runners on second and third for pinch-hitter Dominic Smith. Smith grounded one to first, hustled up the line and slid head first into the first-base bag to pick up an infield hit and two runs scored to put the Mets on top, 3-2. After the Cardinals pulled their closer, Brandon Nimmo belted a two-run home run to right to cap off a five-run ninth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO