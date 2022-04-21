ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Seasonal temperatures into the weekend, but rain possible Thursday

By Candy Cáceres
Kern County enjoyed beautiful weather Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 70s just ahead of a promising storm arriving on Thursday.

There is a chance for showers in the afternoon with the bulk of the rain moving through by early Friday morning. Mountain communities can expect partly cloudy skies along with breezy conditions Thursday. Some snow could fall in the region Friday morning at elevations starting at around 5,500 feet.

Deserts will be mostly sunny and windy with a high of 71 with very little rain expected. Overnight lows will fall to around 48 degrees. By early next week temps will be above average warming up in the low to mid 80s.

Air quality will remain good tomorrow.

