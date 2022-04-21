ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

15-year-old in custody for stabbing that critically wounded man in Salt Lake City

By Jeremy Harris, KUTV
KUTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police apprehended a 15-year-old boy after a reported stabbing in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening. According to police,...

kutv.com

CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
City
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
truecrimedaily

Tenn. man found guilty of raping and impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was convicted last week of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016. According to a press release from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, the victim’s mother said in her testimony that she noticed her daughter appeared pregnant in October 2016. The daughter told her mother Gregory Hickman had raped her earlier that year.
NewsBreak
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of suspect shot by deputies after allegedly robbing home with AR-15

The man shot after a chase with Cache County, Utah, sheriff’s deputies Tuesday has been identified as 36-year-old Isaac Washakie, a parolee from the Utah State Prison. Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen released the name Wednesday night along with a statement that Washakie has been released from Logan Regional Hospital in “stable condition” and transported back to the state prison. Although no details about the shooting or Washakie’s injuries have...
