Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera one hit away from 3,000

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera made a run at history in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Tigers on Wednesday night and fell just short.

Miguel Cabrera has 2,999 career hits

Needing four hits to reach 3,000, Cabrera had singled three times by the time he came up to lead off the bottom of the eighth against Clay Holmes. The announced crowd of 17,268 at Comerica Park stood and cheered when Cabrera walked to the plate, but Holmes struck him out.

“It was a pretty interesting feeling in the ballpark,’’ said Aaron Boone, a teammate of Cabrera’s with the Marlins in 2007. “The roar leading up to it, then silence on every pitch. It was pretty cool. I’m glad he didn’t get in that spot, but he’s knocking on the door.”