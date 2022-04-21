ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Playoff Odds: Celtics Open As Underdogs For Game 3 Against Nets

By Jason Ounpraseuth
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
The roles will be reversed heading into Saturday, at least according to oddsmakers. The Boston Celtics came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series...

