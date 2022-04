Did another Marvel Cinematic Universe just get confirmed for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? It sure seems that way after James Gunn's latest social media post! Gunn (who is always keeping in touch with fans on social media) shared the joy of a nice wrap gift he received from the crew that's helping him with the massive undertaking of filming both Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, as well as the Holiday Special. Well, the Gunn's new wrap gift was a custom set of Guardians-themed Christmas ornaments, and one of them certainly illustrates a Marvel character we didn't expect to see!

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO