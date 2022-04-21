Clear Lake High School coach on administrative leave following fight
A baseball coach for the junior varsity team at Clear Lake High School was put on administrative leave following a fight with an assistant baseball coach on Tuesday after practice. According to representatives with the Clear Creek Independent School District, the coaches got into an argument that ended in a physical fight. CCISD reps confirm Coach Reggie Rice was put on administrative leave and the other coach, who isn't being named at the time, is at home recovering from the fight. CCISD confirmed the situation is under investigation and said there is no police report or charges filed as of Wednesday. A note was sent out by Clear Lake High School principal David Drake on Wednesday to parents about the incident: "At Clear Lake High School, we strive to model the behavior and core values we expect from our students every day. It is with this in mind that I am writing to you (Wednesday). Following baseball practice (Tuesday), two Clear Lake High School employees got into an argument which escalated to a physical altercation. The matter is under investigation at this hour and discipline will be administered as appropriate. Both employees are not currently at work. We are not aware that the incident was witnessed by students. However, some parents of athletes were present. To those in attendance, please accept our apologies as this is not how we handle disagreements at Clear Lake High School. CCISD reps say they have never had an instance of coaches fighting before that they're aware of. At this time, it's unclear why the fight started. For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
