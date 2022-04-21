ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson Township, PA

Ferguson Township welcomes new Township Manager

By Jared Weaver
 5 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After a board meeting, Ferguson Township has hired its first ever woman manager.

Centrice Martin was appointed Township Manager during the Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting Session. Since 2018, she has been employed by Ferguson Township, serving positions such as Assistant to the Township Manager, Assistant Township Manager, and most recently, Interim Township Manager.

Martin is thought to be the first Black Township Manager for any municipality in Centre County, and also the first female Township Manager for Ferguson Township.

“I am very happy for the residents of Ferguson Township and for the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors,” Harris Township Manager and President of the Association for Pennsylvania Municipal Management (APMM) Amy Farkas said. “Ms. Martin is a highly skilled leader and I know she will do great things for the Township. I am also especially pleased to welcome another female manager into the Centre Region and the first female manager from Ferguson Township. I look forward to working with Ms. Martin.”

Martin said how she looks forward to giving back in her new role.

“For me, it’s more than a job or a career,” Township Manager Centrice Martin .”As a public servant, I am afforded the opportunity to give back to our community, to deliver public programs and services, and also to inform policy-making. My appointment to serve as the Ferguson Township Manager was significant and humbling. It is an honor to serve the elected officials, our residents, and our community. I also hope that my appointment provides a path forward for both women and people of color, both locally, regionally, and within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to see themselves as future leaders, and able to achieve goals that position them to serve in leadership roles for diverse representation in our increasingly growing area.”

The board went through two rounds of interviews with 23 applicants over the course of 14 weeks. Chairwoman of the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors Laura Dininni said that it was Martin’s professionalism that made her the prime candidate.

““It is an honor to appoint Ms. Centrice Martin as the new Ferguson Township Manager. Centrice’s experience, high level of professionalism, and steady leadership are a perfect fit for our growing Township. Her conscientious decision making reflects a deep commitment to staff excellence and resident quality of life that will serve our community well in the years to come.”

Martin graduated Penn State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and also was employed by the State College Borough.

Former Ferguson Township Manager David Pribulka’s final day with Ferguson Township was on March 1, 2022

