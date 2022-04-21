Woman shot, carjacked in parking lot of Pelican’s SnoBalls in Hickory, police say

HICKORY — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of Pelican’s SnoBalls in Hickory Wednesday night.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the dessert shop on Highway 321. At the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The business was closed at the time, but investigators believe two women had met up at Pelican’s SnoBalls earlier, leaving one of their cars there to go to dinner.

When they got back, that’s when police said someone approached their car. Detectives said their windows were up when they heard a tapping noise and realized it was a gun.

The victim tried to drive away, but that’s when the suspect fired through the window, shooting a 22-year old woman inside.

Officers said she then got out of her vehicle and the suspect got in and drove away.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has learned investigators were able to track and recover the vehicle because the victim left her phone in it at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but officers said they’re looking for a person who drives a white SUV, as seen in the photo below. Police said they may be a potential suspect in the shooting and carjacking.

Vehicle police are searching for (WSOC)

Pelican’s SnoBalls said it is helping police with surveillance video.

“Hopefully the police find who is responsible and she recovers just fine. And hopefully it doesn’t affect her too much,” employee Jacob Dillingham said.

The business was not open at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

