ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Woman shot, carjacked in parking lot of Pelican’s SnoBalls in Hickory, police say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago

HICKORY — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the parking lot of Pelican’s SnoBalls in Hickory Wednesday night.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the dessert shop on Highway 321. At the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The business was closed at the time, but investigators believe two women had met up at Pelican’s SnoBalls earlier, leaving one of their cars there to go to dinner.

When they got back, that’s when police said someone approached their car. Detectives said their windows were up when they heard a tapping noise and realized it was a gun.

The victim tried to drive away, but that’s when the suspect fired through the window, shooting a 22-year old woman inside.

Officers said she then got out of her vehicle and the suspect got in and drove away.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has learned investigators were able to track and recover the vehicle because the victim left her phone in it at the time of the shooting.

[ ALSO READ: Man killed in shooting near Northlake Mall, CMPD says ]

No arrests have been made, but officers said they’re looking for a person who drives a white SUV, as seen in the photo below. Police said they may be a potential suspect in the shooting and carjacking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1599j8_0fFRvL1g00
Vehicle police are searching for (WSOC)

Pelican’s SnoBalls said it is helping police with surveillance video.

“Hopefully the police find who is responsible and she recovers just fine. And hopefully it doesn’t affect her too much,” employee Jacob Dillingham said.

The business was not open at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police search for suspect in connection with fatal shooting in Hickory)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, authorities said. Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the downtown area at about 1:30 a.m. EDT after hearing gunshots in the area, the department wrote in a Facebook post. When they arrived, they found the victims, who were all taken to an area hospital.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Pelican#Snoballs#Fahertywsoc9#Cmpd
FOX Carolina

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week. Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021. Raquel Gutierrez was...
BOONE, NC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Man found dead in street in Connelly Springs, deputies say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the street early Friday morning. Deputies received an assault call just after 12:30 a.m. April 22 around 3490 Spaniel Street. When they arrived, they found a white male laying in the street.
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect in west Charlotte homicide charged with murder after release from hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 58-year-old man was charged Tuesday with the murder of a 62-year-old woman in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said Donna Weatherford was found dead on April 15 in the 3100 block of Sloan Drive. Detectives conducted what authorities described as a “death investigation.” After […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
87K+
Followers
97K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy