Columbus Tech and Mercer Med partnership has potential to benefit Columbus community

By Kenzie Beach
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Students attending Columbus Technical College will now have additional options to further their education right here in Columbus.

With the recent addition of the Columbus campus of Mercer University Medical School, Columbus Tech and Mercer University have partnered to give students the opportunity to easily transfer credits. Columbus Tech students who graduate with an associate degree and workforce credentials will be able to pursue their bachelor’s degree at Mercer. The two universities signed an articulation agreement that will be in effect until 2027, but say they see the partnership extending well beyond that.

University presidents say the priority is to enhance the opportunity for all students. The partnership also has the potential to benefit the Columbus community.

“Students who graduate from Columbus Tech with an associate degree increase their annual earnings by $8,500 a year on average. Then, that income actually gets plowed back into the economy of the Columbus area, because most of our students do live, stay, and work in this area that will, that will just be amplified.”

Martha Ann Todd – President of Columbus Technical College

“It’s always good for a community when students from that community have an opportunity to improve their lives and the lives of their families and stay in the community to do so. And I think this provides an opportunity for that to occur here in Columbus.”

William D. Underwood – President of Mercer University

Students will be able to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Mercer’s College of Education, College of Professional Advancement and the School of Business. They will have close to 15 different programs to choose from including; General Business (BBA), Criminal Justice Leadership, Elementary/Special Education, Early Learning and Development, Health Informatics, Healthcare Leadership, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Human Resources Administration and Development, Human Services, Information Technology and Informatics, Liberal Studies, Organizational Leadership, Psychology, and Software Application Development and Human Computer Interaction.

Mercer has planned events at Columbus Tech in person and virtually to promote the program and strengthen the partnership.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

