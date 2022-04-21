ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses at annual meeting

By Angie Lankford
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwXIg_0fFRty5500

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held its annual celebration to honor local small businesses and owners.

The event was held Wednesday night at The Warehouse on Lamar.

Those who made positive contributions to the community last year were given awards for things like ‘Small Business of the Year’ and ‘Chamber Champion.’

Local graduations and proms returning to normal

The director of Helen Farabee Centers , Gianna Harris, was named Member of the Year Wednesday, and she said she couldn’t be more proud of her organization.

“I’m shocked, and I’m so proud for our organization; I adore our organization,” Harris said. “I’ve been with them since 1994, and so it’s a passion of mine, and I’m always proud of everything we do.”

Other winners included Gonzalo Robles as Chamber Champion, Jessica Edwards as Young Professional of the Year, and Summer Napier and Healing Hands Healthcare earned Small Business of the Year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Sports
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
Texoma's Homepage

King’s Food embezzler remains on probation

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An embezzler who took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a now closed Wichita Falls grocery store apparently will remain on probation and continue making restitution payments after a revocation hearing Friday, April 22. Prosecutors filed the motion in March stating Debra Blaine, 65, was delinquent on her restitution payments, fees […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdx#Small Business Of The#Helen Farabee Centers#Chamber Champion#Healing Hands Healthcare#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD parents voice safety concerns after recent fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A little less than one week after a fight broke out between students and a teacher at McNiel middle school sparked concern and comments on social media. Some Wichita Falls parents had an opportunity to meet and ask questions with WFISD staff Monday morning. The discussion took place after a meeting […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Three arrested, nine detained in human smuggling operation

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies interrupted a human smuggling operation and detained twelve people following a short pursuit early Friday morning at Osage Road and State Highway 36. Deputies attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Pilot shortly after 3:00 a.m., near Hay Valley Road, for a traffic violation. The vehicle […]
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Texoma's Homepage

Olney gets green light for water treatment plant renovations

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — For years now, the city of Olney has been on the move to update its 100-year-old water treatment plant. “The City Council started looking at across the city where we are most vulnerable and where we needed to have some updates. Looking at water infrastructure, that was the main concern in area […]
OLNEY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Boil water notice issued for Electra

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJLT) — The city of Electra has issued a boil water notice. The issue comes after a drop in water pressure due to an electronical failure at the pump station according to a release. The city says they expected to have the pressure restored shortly and an all clear notice within the next couple […]
ELECTRA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Teen shoots another while playing with gun, gets $50,000 bond

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family pleads for answers after their loved one was shot and killed Saturday morning after a teenager was allegedly playing with a gun. Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Nariah Champion was killed at an apartment in south Harris County. When deputies arrived at the Brookside Garden Apartments, located at 3525 […]
HOUSTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy