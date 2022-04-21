ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Residents confused about who is on their ballots after city redistricting

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mZP5_0fFRroZT00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is constantly growing and to relieve the growth, back in January, the city redistricted certain city council areas. This put many voters in confusion of what districts they live in and who will be on their ballots.

The 2020 census has determined the change in districts for the south plains and a majority of the general public is unaware of that until notified by a canvassing candidate.

“We’re at their door and they go, ‘I don’t even know who I’m where I’m supposed to vote, when I’m supposed to vote, [or] what district I’m in,'” District 5 candidate Dr. Jennifer Wilson said. “We stand there and spend 15-20 minutes with them individually, and really, you know, go in depth with that person, build that good rapport, and now they will know going forward.”

This just doesn’t affect City Council District 5. The redistricting changes have also impacted districts 1, 2 and 3. A community member in another district shared his confusion as he was unaware of the changes.

“The redistricting is is not something that is easily understandable to the general public,” resident Brook Roberts said. “I knew that the city had begun the process last year of redistricting, although I didn’t follow that very closely. It really wasn’t until we had a candidate knock on the door that we that I learned that once she notified me of that.”

With the new changes, candidates are working a bit more to make sure their voters are aware and educated.

“They need to know that the maps have changed, in fact, and so we want to make sure that they’re prepared and that they are knowledgeable of their new district,” Christy Martinez-Garcia, candidate for District 1, said.

To find more about what district you live in click here , you can also check your voter registration card, call the Lubbock county Elections Office at 806-775-1338 or to see what candidates are running in your district, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Property Tax Props on May 7 Ballot; Early Voting Begins Monday

Monday, April 25 will be the first day of early voting for the upcoming May 7 uniform election and also the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary runoff. The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
South Plains, TX
Lubbock, TX
Elections
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KVUE

Texas This Week: May 7 election statewide ballot propositions

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Dale Craymer, president of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, breaks down the amendments to the Texas Constitution on the May 7 ballot and how they could save homeowners money. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1....
TEXAS STATE
The Blade

City of Toledo to hold first redistricting meeting

The city of Toledo is reminding people that redistricting meetings are approaching with one planned for this week. The city is seeking public input on proposed maps that will change the boundaries of the city council districts based on the most recent census. The reapportionment committee is asking residents for feedback through the online survey and community meetings, the city said in its social media update. Visit toledo.oh.gov/redistricting for the survey and more information.
TOLEDO, OH
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Ballots#Census#City Council District 5
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

16 arrested in Garza County, DPS said, with Codeine and other drugs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety said 16 people were arrested in a criminal enforcement operation. A written statement from DPS said the drugs that officers confiscated included cocaine and fentanyl. Marijuana and Oxycodone were also included in the list of controlled substances. An image with the press release was labeled, “46,266 grams […]
GARZA COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Marijuana Is Legal In New Mexico & It Should Be Legal In Texas

On April 1, 2022, the state of New Mexico officially legalized the retail purchase of cannabis to adults 21 & over. Not even a month after the law went into affect, there have been many dispensaries opening all over the state (& yes that includes Las Cruces). And while there have been changes in Texas marijuana laws & a reduction of prosecutions of having marijuana, a bill for the legalization of marijuana in Texas was denied this month, meaning it's still illegal in Texas. So in honor of 4/20, here are 5 reasons why marijuana should be legalized in Texas as well.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

BA.2 COVID variant in Lubbock: What now?

LUBBOCK, Texas- BA.2 is now the most common COVID variant nationwide, and while it is more contagious than its predecessors, the city of Lubbock health officials said Tuesday that- like many portions of west Texas- the rate of spread is “very low.” Lubbock County saw its first case of the BA.2 variant in February, the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy