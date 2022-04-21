ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

'It scares the devil out of me': Sheriff Leon Lott fears more young people will die because of guns

 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are pleading with the community to stand together as gun-related crimes continue to increase. This week alone, News 19 reported multiple young people shot and killed in separate incidents. West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sat down with...

Nicole Kelly
5d ago

Guns have been on the streets since I can remember! Who leaves their car unlocked now? This isn't the 60's!!! I live in a secluded area on private property and I lock my car in my own yard! What is wrong with people?

Columbia, SC
