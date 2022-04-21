House of Life to buy old church, nearby buildings to house ex-offenders
PITTSBURGH — House of Life is planning to buy the old Lamb of God Church and nearby buildings to house ex-offenders and offer them job training.
The nonprofit has been receiving mixed reviews about the initiative, with some saying it’s too close to schools and some saying they trust the organization.
Watch the video above to hear more concerns from neighbors and encouragement from a local board member.
