QUINCY - The Quincy High School boys soccer team are on a roll to punch their ticket to the state tournament as they complete their final matchups of the season. “Once these boys actually just settle down and find their rhythm, their passing and build a play can just be so impressive,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “And that was the situation against Cashmere (April 14) and that's why you see that scoreline of eight to zero because we were just connecting and the vibe was just amazing.”

QUINCY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO