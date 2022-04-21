ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville rallies for big FC win

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
PLYMOUTH — The Monroeville softball team scored a huge Firelands Conference road victory over host Plymouth with a 6-5 comeback win on Wednesday.

The Eagles (12-3, 4-1) trailed 5-1 after two innings, but scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth while holding the Big Red (4-4, 3-1) scoreless over the final five innings.

The win by the Eagles created a four-way tie atop the FC standings in the loss column between Crestview, South Central, Monroeville and Plymouth.

In the top of the fourth inning, Abbi Poths doubled and scored on an RBI double form Taryn Tyler, who then scored on an error on a ball hit by starting pitcher Camryn Hurst to pull the Eagles to within 5-3.

In the top of the fifth, Veanna Helmstetter and Brooklyn Schaffer opened the inning with consecutive singles, which set the stage for Poths to deliver a huge three-run home run to left — her fourth of the season — to put Monroeville ahead 6-5. The sophomore also has 28 RBI in 15 games for the Eagles.

Helmstetter was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Eagles, while Tyler finished 3 for 4.

In the circle, Helmstetter pitched the final five scoreless innings in relief. She allowed three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

For Plymouth, Mackenzie Back was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. In the circle, Back allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Monroeville 100 230 0 — 6 11 3

Plymouth 410 000 0 — 5 10 1

WP: Hurst; LP: Back

2B: (M) Helmstetter, Poths, Tyler; (P) Back

3B: (M) Krueger; (P) Fellows; HR: (P) Back

