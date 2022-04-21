Indiana Kid Delivers Impressive Cover Of Tyler Childers’ “Whitehouse Road”

Move over Mason Ramsey… Logan Rush is coming for ya.

If young Logan here stays the course, he’s going to have a bright future in country music ahead of him.

His YouTube channel features covers of artists like Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, and Hank Williams, and no to mention of few originals that he wrote himself. Just think, I was playing with Ninja Turtles at his age, he’s writing original country songs.

Anyways, in this video, he takes a run at Tyler Childers’ “Whitehouse Road” and knocks it out of the park.

Cocaine, moonshine, women and up and down the creek… these are things kids should be singing about these days.

And here’s a little “All Your’n” from Logan.