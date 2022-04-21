ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Thief with anger issues breaks into Walgreens

By Rob McCartney
KETV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is on for a thief who may have an anger management problem. Surveillance video obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7 showed the suspect throw something through the front door of the Walgreens at 23rd and “L” Streets. It happened...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anger Management#Thief#Marlboro Lights
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections dies in her cell

LINCOLN, Neb. — A female inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections died on April 21, according to Lancaster County. Judith Deandrade, 37, was found unresponsive in her cell and correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to Lancaster County. According to authorities, Deandrade had been...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC
KELOLAND TV

Fight starts after bike theft in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The theft of a bike led to a brawl and an arrest on the west side of Sioux Falls last night. Police say a woman stole the bicycle from a 10-year-old boy in the 600 block of West Pine Meadow Place. The boy then told his mom about it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene PD warns of thieves accused of stealing wallets from purses at grocery stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is warning citizens of three people reportedly traveling through West Texas stealing wallets from purses at grocery stores. In a social media post late Wednesday afternoon, APD says the three individuals pictured below are accused of stealing wallets from the purses of unsuspecting shoppers at grocery and […]
ABILENE, TX
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) Two people were charged following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 11:18 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop at L Avenue and Highway 48. During the investigation the vehicle, driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado, sped away from Deputies. A pursuit started northbound on Highway 48 reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The vehicle entered Griswold and began driving into residential areas. The passenger, Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, exited the vehicle and began to run from Deputies on foot. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle about a half mile longer where it came to a stop on Highway 48 in front of the Griswold High School.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy