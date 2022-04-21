HPU ROUNDUP: HPU pounds Furman in women’s lacrosse

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High Point University women’s lacrosse team rolled to another

lopsided win in Big South play Wednesday, blitzing Furman 22-12 in Paladin Stadium.

Leading just 10-8, the Panthers (7-8, 6-1) scored all eight goals in the third quarter and cruised to its sixth double-digit conference victory since losing their league opener to Campbell. Furman falls to 5-7, 5-2.

Abby Hormes scored nine goals to lead HPU. Mena Loescher had four. Esprit Cha, Mandy Brockamp and Kay Rosselli added two each. Jordan Miles, Pia Cavallaro and Emma Genovese had one each.

HPU returns home to face Mercer on Saturday at 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CHARLOTTE — High Point’s Alicia Dawson was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week in the Big South while Chris Van Niekerk of the Panthers earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Dawson won the long jump at the HPU Meet of Champions with a distance of 6.22m (+2.3 wind). She leads the Big South in the category this season and is 30th in the NCAA.

Van Niekerk won the discus at the HPU Meet of Champions with a Big South season-best 56.97m. He also placed third in the shot put with a mark of 17.80m, to set the season-high in the conference.