ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

HPU ROUNDUP: HPU pounds Furman in women’s lacrosse

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3d4u_0fFRUz8j00

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High Point University women’s lacrosse team rolled to another

lopsided win in Big South play Wednesday, blitzing Furman 22-12 in Paladin Stadium.

Leading just 10-8, the Panthers (7-8, 6-1) scored all eight goals in the third quarter and cruised to its sixth double-digit conference victory since losing their league opener to Campbell. Furman falls to 5-7, 5-2.

Abby Hormes scored nine goals to lead HPU. Mena Loescher had four. Esprit Cha, Mandy Brockamp and Kay Rosselli added two each. Jordan Miles, Pia Cavallaro and Emma Genovese had one each.

HPU returns home to face Mercer on Saturday at 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CHARLOTTE — High Point’s Alicia Dawson was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week in the Big South while Chris Van Niekerk of the Panthers earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Dawson won the long jump at the HPU Meet of Champions with a distance of 6.22m (+2.3 wind). She leads the Big South in the category this season and is 30th in the NCAA.

Van Niekerk won the discus at the HPU Meet of Champions with a Big South season-best 56.97m. He also placed third in the shot put with a mark of 17.80m, to set the season-high in the conference.

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

NC State shakes off HPU scare

HIGH POINT — NC State withstood a mid-game scare from High Point University and cruised to a 13-5 nonconference victory before an announced crowd of 4,018 at Truist Point stadium Wednesday. The Wolfpack fell behind in the fourth then regained the lead with four runs in the sixth, widened...
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

ECU softball falls short at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – A trio of runs in the sixth inning proved the difference Wednesday evening as NC State picked up a 9-6 non-conference victory over East Carolina at Dail Softball Stadium. Team Records East Carolina: 19-25 NC State: 29-18 Maddie McPherson (10-8) snagged the win in relief, surrendering just one run on two hits with […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
High Point, NC
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
WYFF4.com

Max Wagner lifts Clemson Baseball past FSU 6-4

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) Max Wagner’s grand slam in the eighth inning, his second home run of the game, lifted Clemson to a 6-4 victory over No. 9 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-13 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 23-14 overall and 10-9 in ACC play.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furman#Track And Field#High Point University#Hpu#Panthers#Campbell#Cha#Men S Field Athlete
NBC 29 News

UVA Softball rallies to beat Pitt 4-2 in series opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, and the Cavaliers rallied to beat Pitt 4-2 in the series opener on Friday at Palmer Park. Emma McBride scored from 2nd on an RBI single by Lauren VanAssche to tie the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Mount Airy News

Surry Community Softball enters national rankings

CHARLOTTE – The Surry Community College softball team is ranked 20th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II softball poll. The Lady Knights are currently 29-8 overall and 17-5 in conference play. Offensively, Surry ranks second among Region 10 colleges in slugging percentage (.604) and...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
High Point Enterprise

Kivett tournament seeks more entries

HIGH POINT — Entries for the Bud Kivett Memorial city golf championship are coming in at about the same rate as they did for the years just before the pandemic. City golf director Steve High said Thursday that about 70 entries have been received for the 36-hole event next weekend, which is open to as many as 216 players. The first round is April 30 at Blair Park and the second May 1 at Oak Hollow.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

Wildcats break free against Forsyth

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day turned a spark into an explosion. The Wildcats, after limiting the damage in the top half, scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to race past Forsyth Country Day 10-1 in PTAC baseball Friday evening in their hall of fame game at Westchester.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
152
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy