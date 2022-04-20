ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Former Georgia LB Davin Bellamy has breakout USFL debut, wins inaugural award

By Aly Tibbs
 2 days ago
Last weekend, the United States Football League (USFL) returned for the first time since 1985, and Davin Bellamy, former UGA linebacker and member of the 2017 SEC championship team, had a breakout game.

Bellamy, who signed with the Houston Texans after going undrafted in 2018, was selected by the New Orleans Breakers as the first pick of the second round of the 2022 USFL draft. The 6-foot-5 linebacker spent time with five NFL teams before eventually landing with the Breakers.

On Saturday, Bellamy’s dominant performance came in the Breakers’ 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Stars.

He recorded 3 sacks, one of which came on third-and-twelve play that set up an unsuccessful field goal attempt by the Stars. In addition to the sacks, Bellamy had 6 tackles and 4 solo stops.

Due to his stellar showing, Bellamy became the first player to be awarded the Defensive Player of the Week for the USFL’s inaugural season.

At UGA, Bellamy played in all 15 games of the 2017 season, and he recorded 34 stops, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks, and had the third-most quarterback pressures on the team with 14.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Browns sign former Georgia WR

On Thursday, the NFL’s Cleveland Browns announced the signing of former Georgia receiver Javon Wims. Wims spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted the Jacksonville, Fla., native in the seventh-round of the 2018 draft. Wims played in 33 games for the Bears (seven starts) and caught 28...
CLEVELAND, OH
