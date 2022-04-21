ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Dirty Dancing’ Actress Jennifer Grey Says Life Changed After Two Nose Jobs

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLtiB_0fFR6YXJ00

In her new memoir, Jennifer Grey claims that she was shunned by Hollywood after having two nose jobs. She rose to fame in the film Dirty Dancing with Patrick Swayze. She admitted she was always self-conscious about her nose and her mother even encouraged her to get a nose job. Her mom thought it would help her career.

However, after two nose jobs, she became unrecognizable to her fans and even fellow movie stars. Jennifer recalls a time when Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her at a red carpet event and she felt strange that she had become invisible, in a sense.

Jennifer Grey talks about how her life changed after two nose jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOWCc_0fFR6YXJ00
WIND, Jennifer Grey, 1992. ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

She shared, “That was the first time I had gone out in public. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world’s eyes, I was no longer me. And the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose. I really thought it was capitulating. I really thought it meant surrendering to the enemy camp. I just thought, ‘I’m good enough. I shouldn’t have to do this.’ That’s really what I felt. ‘I’m beautiful enough.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geh5h_0fFR6YXJ00
DIRTY DANCING, Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, 1987, (c) Artisan Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection

Upon reflecting on why she felt that Hollywood left her behind, she said, “I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. That’s a lie. I banished myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSCuJ_0fFR6YXJ00
BITTERSWEET SYMPHONY, Jennifer Grey, 2019. © Sparky Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

These days, she said she feels much more comfortable in her skin and is currently working on the Dirty Dancing sequel. She is also releasing a memoir about her experiences called Out of the Corner, referencing the iconic line from Dirty Dancing, “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.”

Comments / 10

hotflash's
1d ago

I just don't understand why people cannot be happy with what the good lord gave them why do they have to go to the doctors and get all botched up

Reply
2
Related
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Grey’s Husband: All About her 20 Year Marriage To Clark Gregg & More Romances

Jennifer Grey has been in the spotlight for over 35 years. After making her 1984 debut in Reckless, her big breaks came in 1986 and 1987 with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Dirty Dancing, respectively. Since winning over audiences as Jeannie Bueller and Baby Houseman, Jennifer, 62, has regularly appeared in a wide array of movies and TV shows, with her most recent roles coming being in episodes of Dollface and The Conners.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Patrick Swayze
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Dancing
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Albany Herald

Sally Field says she wasn't the love of Burt Reynold's life

According to Sally Field, her grand love affair with Burt Reynolds wasn't so grand after all. In a recently published interview with Variety, Field talked about her relationship with Reynolds, who she met on the set of their 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit" and dated off and on for five years.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rumer Willis gets a fresh new look amidst dad's health battle

Rumer Willis brightened her day by showing off a stunning makeover on Thursday which suited her down to the ground. The actress and her famous family have been going through a challenging time as they come to grips with her dad, Bruce Willis', aphasia diagnosis. But Rumer was determined to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy