Watch: WVU Baseball Manager Randy Mazey After Win Over Pitt 4/20/22

As the Disney film “The Lion King” so aptly demonstrates, the circle of life applies to all. As the disappointing end to the 2021-22 WVU men’s basketball season played out, followed by a rash of departures from players looking for a fresh start or unwilling to meet the demands of the Mountaineer program, the emotions and feelings of many West Virginia fans cycled to a low ebb. Were they to have been standing on Pride Rock, they would have been looking out over the smoldering landscape of the African veldt, which burned to cinders near the end of the film. Add in the unexpected departures of a couple of expected football stars, and it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see a few of those same fans contemplating a leap from that platform.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO