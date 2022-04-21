ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch: WVU Baseball Manager Randy Mazey After Win Over Pitt 4/20/22

By Mike Asti
wvsportsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWVU manager Randy Mazey spoke to the media, including WVSN, after beating Pitt in the backyard brawl...

wvsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blue-White Game takes on new format in Penn State spring game

Penn State will bring a close to their 2022 spring football practices this weekend with the annual Blue-White Game inside Beaver Stadium, but this year’s game will not be played in a traditional format with a Blue and a White team. Instead, head coach James Franklin explained the game will be organized with an offense vs. defense approach. “It won’t be a traditional spring game like we’ve had in the past,” Franklin said on Wednesday, according to Blue White Illustrated. “We’re working on a scoring system right now…We’re looking into that. I don’t want to make it overly complicated, but we’re...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WDTV

Eight Mohigans sign to various collegiate programs on final signing day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight of Morgantown’s best signed to various college athletic programs Wednesday morning on the school’s final signing day of the 2021-2022 academic year. Below are the signees and their chosen academic institutions:. James Hoskins - Alderson Broaddus University football. Jarrett Lawrence - West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mazey
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Wvu Baseball#Wvsn
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WVNews

Mountaineers add key pieces for football and basketball

As the Disney film “The Lion King” so aptly demonstrates, the circle of life applies to all. As the disappointing end to the 2021-22 WVU men’s basketball season played out, followed by a rash of departures from players looking for a fresh start or unwilling to meet the demands of the Mountaineer program, the emotions and feelings of many West Virginia fans cycled to a low ebb. Were they to have been standing on Pride Rock, they would have been looking out over the smoldering landscape of the African veldt, which burned to cinders near the end of the film. Add in the unexpected departures of a couple of expected football stars, and it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see a few of those same fans contemplating a leap from that platform.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU Dance Team places at nationals, best in program history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Dance Team brought the hardware back to Morgantown.   The team recently competed at the National Dance Alliance competition in Daytona, Fla. It placed second in the D1A Jazz Dance category and fifth in the D1A Team Dance category.   The second-place win was the highest the team has ever achieved for […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Former WVU DL Akheem Mesidor bound for Miami

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a move that came as little surprise, former WVU defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor announced Wednesday evening that he is committed to play at the University of Miami. Mesidor left the Mountaineer program unexpectedly on March 31. He was a prominent piece of West Virginia’s defensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy