Michigan football makes top 6 for elite 2023 CB from Texas

By Isaiah Hole
 2 days ago
While Michigan football appears to be slow jamming the 2023 recruiting cycle, several of its top targets are still on the board. That means that the class the program is hoping to build will certainly be filled out later, rather than sooner.

On Wednesday, the Wolverines got some good news about one of its targets down in the Lone Star state.

2023 Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad is rated by On3 as the No. 26 player in the country, regardless of position. At 5-foot-11, 172-pounds, he’s not the tallest corner, but On3 reports he has a 6-foot-3 wingspan.

While the Wolverines weren’t getting mentioned by many in the national sphere, Michigan ended up making Muhammad’s top six, along with perceived favorite Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Alabama, and Miami.

More on what Muhammad brings to the table, according to On3:

Long-armed corner who excels in press-man coverage with the ball skills to create turnovers. Shows off his ball skills with the ability to high point the football while playing receiver. Has a 6’3”+ wingspan despite being around 6-feet in height. Ran an electronically-timed 4.61 40-yard dash in 2021, showing good speed relative to other corner prospects. This speed and burst translates to the track as well as he participates in the 400m/800m/1600m relays as well as the high jump, long jump and triple jump. One of the most natural corners in the country that will need to add more mass to his frame in order to hold up with the physicality of the game at the next level. Helped his high school team to a historic state title as a junior.

Muhammad is being recruited by ace Steve Clinkscale. Both On3 and 247Sports indicate that Texas A&M is in the lead for his services.

