ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Search and Rescue leashing for fundraising

Madera Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLance Boyer, left, and Nick McBeath of Madera County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team display dog leashes made out of retired rescue ropes that are for sale to raise funds for the search and rescue team. The Madera County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is making the most...

www.maderatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a van

Firefighters at Station 105 helped rescue a kitten stuck inside the undercarriage of a vehicle. It happened Monday morning when a van pulled into the station and told firefighters there was an animal stuck somewhere in the vehicle. Firefighters located a kitten near the rear axle of the van. Battalion...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Volunteers#Fundraising#Christmas#Animals#Charity#The Madera Tribune#Sar
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
wdhn.com

House of Ruth searching for sponsors ahead of annual fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth is gearing up for its 7th annual fundraiser — Walk A Mile In Her Shoes. During this event, men will be dressed in their best costumes and red high heels to walk a mile to spread awareness on the important topics that House of Ruth works to prevent.
DOTHAN, AL
KXRM

Gold Camp Path hiking trail rerouted by volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is teaming up with Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado to reroute the Gold Camp Path hiking trail. The partnership is part of an American Sign Language-supported volunteer project with the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community in Stratton Open Space. Volunteers rerouted three sections of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Dogs: Cost of living sees more pets abandoned, says charity

Rising living costs are causing record numbers of pet owners to abandon their dogs, according to a charity. Hope Rescue in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said the first four months of this year have been the busiest in its 16-year history. Sara Rosser, the charity's head of welfare and adoption,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy