Real Estate

Home prices hit record high in March

By Marcos Icahuate, CNN, Vince Ybarra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A report from the National Association of Realtors says...

Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AOL Corp

Housing: Mortgage rates exceed 5%, home sales drop

Mortgage rates jumped past the 5% threshold this week, the highest level since April 2010, continuing its stubborn climb as the spring selling season kicks off. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.11%, up from 5% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac. Since the first week of March, rates have increased 1.35 basis points and are already a surprising 2 percentage points higher than the end of last year.
Reuters

U.S. single-family starts tumble; construction backlog at record high

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family homebuilding and permits tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates increased costs, but residential construction remains underpinned by a severe shortage of houses. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed a record backlog of homes approved for construction, but yet...
Money

5 Tips for Buying a House When Inflation Is High

Americans haven’t seen inflation this high since shoulder pads were in, Ronald Reagan was president and the first Indiana Jones was still playing on the big screen. The latest consumer price index reading clocked in at 8.5%, the highest rate of price growth since December 1981. People are feeling pinched at the grocery store, where the cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is up nearly 14% compared to last March. And at the gas pump, a gallon of unleaded is now topping $5 in some cities.
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Slide Down Closer to 6% | April 19, 2022

Borrowers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will see rates averaging 6.378% today. The average rate is down nearly half a percentage point from yesterday when the it was nearly 7%. Average rates for almost all other loan types, however, are higher. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage...
The Associated Press

Higher mortgage rates set stage for lower home sales

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices. A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.
The Independent

US mortgage rates soar to highest level in 11 years

Interest rates for 30-year mortgages in the United States have risen to the highest point in a decade, data shows.Statistics, published by the government-backed mortgage company Freddie Mac last week, revealed the average rate for low-risk, fixed-rate home purchase loans hit 5 per cent in the week ending 14th April.That was a steep increase from 4.2 per cent in March and 3.1 per cent at the end of last year, making for the highest average rate since February 2011. It came after the US inflation rate jumped to 8.5 per cent over the past twelve months, reaching its highest...
