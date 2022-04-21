ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

ReNAD+ Biologically-Based Drug Recovery Center Announces Patent on Biological Mechanism Associated with Over Ninety Percent Success Rate in Opioid Recovery

 2 days ago
Luke Dandrea, Serial Entrepreneur Featured in Forbes Takes Aim at Curing Addiction Crisis. reNAD+ LLC, the Premier biologically-based drug recovery center, announced today filing of a patent entitled "Therapeutic Suppression of Opioid Associated Astrocyte Inflammation by Metabolic Manipulation". SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- reNAD+ Biologically-Based Drug Recovery...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

