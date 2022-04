The median home value in the U.S., which is $350,000, can buy someone a 3,569 square-foot home in Lubbock, according to a study from RealtyHop. That's the best value in Texas and the fourth best in the nation, according to the study. Three of the top 10 cities with the best home values are in Texas, with Laredo coming in at No. 8 and El Paso at No. 10.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO