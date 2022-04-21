Breezy trades, passing showers for the next several days

Upper-level disturbance brings colder air to the area, and a cold front will trigger a few showers, a rumble of thunder, and, possibly some wet flakes too. With the clouds, temperatures don’t budge too much. Highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cold Canadian air follows the departing system. Tonight’s lows are seasonable in the lower 30s. Sunday is gusty with highs only in the lower 40s. However, be prepared to layer up, the feels like temperatures will run in the 20s and 30s. We are expecting a hard freeze the next two mornings, as lows dive into the lower 20s. The average last freeze for the lower Susquehanna Valley is around April 11. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 degrees despite plenty of sunshine. Winds, once again, will make it feel like the 20s and 30s. Tuesday, winds begin to relax; however, it is a very cold morning, in the lower 20s. Sunshine will help temperatures recover to the middle 40s. A warm front lifting into the area Wednesday brings milder air, and showers too.

