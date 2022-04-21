ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probationer Jailed for Allegedly Abducting Acquaintance, Threatening Her Life

By City News Service
 2 days ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A probationer was back behind bars Wednesday following his arrest on suspicion of kidnapping an acquaintance, threatening her life and holding her against her will in a vehicle until she managed to escape unharmed after about a day of captivity.

Jonathan Michael Sass, 29, allegedly abducted the woman in the 3800 block of Vista Way in Oceanside shortly before 11 p.m. Monday and began driving her around northern San Diego County, according to sheriff’s officials.

“He took the woman’s cellphone, refused to let her out of the car and threatened to kill her,” Detective Sgt. Nanette McMasters said.

The victim’s ordeal continued until about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when she was able to find a second phone and call a friend, who alerted the sheriff’s department, McMasters said.

The victim then managed to escape. When she and her friend sought to make their getaway in the latter’s vehicle, however, Sass used his car to block them in a cul-de-sac in the 1000 block of Hidden Vale Drive in Vista.

The standoff continued until the suspect noticed a sheriff’s patrol helicopter circling above him and drove off, McMasters said. Deputies soon caught up with him on state Route 78 in San Marcos, pulled him over and took him into custody without further incident.

The victim and her friend were unhurt, McMasters said.

Sass was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, issuing criminal threats, possessing drugs for sale and violating the conditions of his probation. He was being held on $275,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

