ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

ArtsGoggle Is Here

By Steve Steward
Fort Worth Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoly shit, ArtsGoggle is really happening again. This is the thought I had a few weeks ago when “Competing Downtown Arts Festivals” was a conversational topic I seemed to have gotten roped into at least once a day. My contributions to these discussions, usually across the bar top at my job,...

www.fwweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Petite Maman review: A quiet and charming fairy tale

As a filmmaker, Céline Sciamma creates worlds where equality can exist even in relationships that are notoriously unequal. In 2019, she managed to even the playing field between an artist and her subject in Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and in doing so, created one of the most indelible screen romances of recent memory. Three years later, Sciamma attempts to do something similar in her latest film, Petite Maman.
MOVIES
EW.com

How Petite Maman director Céline Sciamma crafted her wondrous time-travel fairy tale

Petite Maman may be small in scale, but its themes loom large. After directing the acclaimed romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, French auteur Céline Sciamma returns with a fairy-tale follow-up, a wondrous, moving fable about mothers and daughters. At just 72 minutes, the film itself might seem deceptively simple, following 8-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) as she helps her parents clean out her late grandmother's house. While exploring the forest nearby, she encounters a young girl named Marion (played by Joséphine's twin sister, Gabrielle Sanz), who's building a fort out of leaves and branches. The two girls strike up an immediate friendship, wandering the woods together, finishing the fort, and staging elaborate plays for their own amusement.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Polygon

Petite Maman re-imagines time-travel stories in the gentlest way

Movies have taught us that time travel is dangerous. Even if you aren’t being pursued across epochs by homicidal cyborgs or futuristic hitmen, there’s the chance that you might rip open the space-time continuum, create a paradox that negates your very existence, or turn into a Claymation spaghetti monster like at the end of Timecop. And heaven forbid you step on the wrong butterfly!
MOVIES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's New 'Super-Refreshing' Cocktail Is Perfect For Chilling By The Pool

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Spring has sprung, and summer is just around the corner. To celebrate the upcoming warm weather, Martha Stewart just created a cocktail perfect for lounging by the pool in style. Topped with citrus and minty ingredients, this cocktail will make you feel so refreshed every time. On April 22, Stewart posted a colorful and delicious-looking photo of the potentially perfect summer cocktail. She posted it to Instagram with the caption, “Frosty, fruity, and super-refreshing,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Brother teaches sister how to ride a bike in sweet video

When Brooke Wilcox looked out the window one day in March, she noticed the sweetest brother-sister moment unfolding before her eyes. The mom of three from Hooper, Utah, quickly captured the heartwarming scene between her oldest and youngest kids with her phone and shared it in an Instagram video that has since garnered over 1 million likes.
HOOPER, UT
Countrymom

The secret life of the neighbor

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. There are just some things that should remain private, however, my neighbor didn’t realize or know that the windows allowed people to see into his house. The neighbor was active in the community and everyone knew that he had plenty of money.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jaffe
Outsider.com

‘Andy Griffith Show’ Theme Leads Pennsylvania Family to Long-Lost Pet

It’s an iconic melody that is known across generations. The moment we hear the beginning notes of The Andy Griffith Show theme song being whistled, our minds picture Ron Howard’s young Opie walking with his father Andy Griffith’s Sherrif Taylor in the opening sequence of the classic sitcom series. And, thanks to a unique talent displayed by one pet cockatiel, this Andy Griffith Show theme song helped return the long-lost pet to its worried owners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy