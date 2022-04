WASHINGTON TWP. — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting on I-675 after a driver reported they were shot, according to dispatch records and initial reports. The shooting was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the area of I-675 and Far Hills Avenue. Dispatch records indicate the driver was shot in the leg, however the condition of the shooting victim was not immediately known.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO