ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth II turns 96

By Jonathan Brady, Gillian HANDYSIDE, Nick McAVANEY, -, Joe Giddens, Phil HAZLEWOOD, Henry DALLAL, PHIL NOBLE, Adrian DENNIS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQaEg_0fFQ7fnm00
Ceremonial gun salutes resounded around Britain, including at the Tower of London, to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday /AFP

Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on Thursday, receiving a rousing "Happy Birthday" from a military band and ceremonial gun salutes, after a troubled year hit by health concerns.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards, in red tunics and bearskin hats, played the tribute to crowds of onlookers outside her Windsor Castle home west of London.

Ceremonial gun salutes resounded across the country, including at the Tower of London.

But the queen -- the oldest and longest-serving head of state in the world -- marked the occasion with little fanfare, retreating to her Sandringham country estate in eastern England for a short break.

No official engagements have been planned, although royal officials released a photograph of the horse-loving head of state with two of her fell ponies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze9Wu_0fFQ7fnm00
The queen spent the day at her Sandringham estate in eastern England with no official engagements planned /ROYAL WINDSOR HORSE SHOW/AFP

Her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate called her "an inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world".

Royal tradition since the 18th century has also seen the monarch have a second, official birthday, typically celebrated in warmer weather in June.

- 'Great form' -

This year's official birthday coincides with four days of public events from June 2 to 5 to mark her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wrLe_0fFQ7fnm00
The Band of the Coldstream Guards played 'Happy Birthday' at the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle /POOL/AFP

US toy manufacturer Mattel released a new Barbie doll of the queen to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

The Sandringham trip is being seen as a "positive step", given her recent health problems, British media reported.

Since an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital last October, she has cut down massively on public appearances on doctor's orders.

A back complaint and difficulties standing and walking have seen her cancel a number of engagements, including recent church events to mark Easter.

A bout of Covid-19 in February left her "very tired and exhausted", she admitted earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pjm2f_0fFQ7fnm00
US toy manufacturer Mattel has created a new Barbie doll of the queen for her Platinum Jubilee /MATTEL/AFP

But William's brother Prince Harry told US broadcaster NBC in an interview aired on Wednesday that she was "on great form" when he saw her last week.

The queen was last seen in public at Westminster Abbey in central London on March 29 at a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

- Health and succession -

The queen's enforced retreat from public life in her Platinum Jubilee year has increased attention on the succession and future of the monarchy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBiOd_0fFQ7fnm00
Heir to the throne Prince Charles has increasingly assumed more of his mother's official duties /POOL/AFP

Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, has assumed more of his mother's responsibilities in preparation to take over the throne.

His popularity has increased in recent years, according to an Ipsos poll of more than 2,000 adults in Britain in March.

But his 43 percent approval rating is still well behind that of his mother (69 percent), his eldest son Prince William (64 percent) and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton (60 percent).

Some 42 percent of those surveyed also said they believed Charles, 73, should step aside for William, who turns 40 in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ugoky_0fFQ7fnm00
The queen in February became the first British monarch in history to rule for 70 years /POOL/AFP/File

The queen's health and the succession apart, the royals have rarely been out of the headlines due to a succession of scandals.

Last month there was controversy after the queen's disgraced second son Prince Andrew supported her at Prince Philip's memorial service.

In February, he settled a US civil claim for sexual assault that had earlier seen him stripped of his honorary royal military titles and charitable roles.

The palace is said to be bracing for fresh revelations about royal life from Harry, who is due to publish his memoirs later this year.

The former British Army captain quit the royal frontline last year and moved to California with his American wife Meghan Markle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBJHg_0fFQ7fnm00
Queen Elizabeth II /AFP

From there, the couple accused the royal family of racism, while Harry claimed his father Charles and brother William were "trapped" within the system of the British monarchy.

The future of the royal family's global reach is also far from assured.

The queen is head of state of Britain and 14 other Commonwealth countries around the world.

But Barbados became a republic last year and a number of other Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, have since indicated they want to follow suit.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
shefinds

Thomas Markle Just Said The Shadiest Thing About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Being 'Unforgivable'—His Worst Comments Yet!

Meghan Markle, 40 and her father, Thomas Markle, 77, have long been estranged, and while the Duchess of Sussex seems to prefer to keep quiet about their relationship, her dad isn’t one to shy away from bringing up his daughter on his YouTube channel. Last week, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 37, became the topic of controversy after they were absent from a March 29th service in London that honored Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip who passed away one year ago.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Commonwealth
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy