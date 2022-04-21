ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Romney attends ribbon-cutting at new Ogden biotech plant

By Tim Gurrister
Gephardt Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, Utah, April 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mitt Romney and other luminaries, including Mike Lee, were in Ogden Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening a new biotech plant. The Thermo Fisher Scientific facility in Business...

gephardtdaily.com

Mitt Romney
