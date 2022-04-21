Mercury Falls ~ Spring Fund Drive!

DEVILS LAKE – A typical day in the eyes of Jenna Gerhardt is one ripe with busy tasks in need of completion. 5:30 a.m. is the usual startup date for the Devils Lake High School senior. A workout session at White Knights CrossFit follows a healthy yet straightforward offering of eggs or oatmeal for breakfast. After packing up an equally nutritious lunch, Gerhardt “officially” begins her school day, where she takes part in classwork and activity involvement, including Students Against Destructive Decisions and Student Council. On Mondays, Gerhardt follows up her midday activities with a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) meet-up at 6:30 p.m. Youth group religion classes at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesdays is another activity Gerhardt attends on the dot.
Comments / 0