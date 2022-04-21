Mercury Falls ~ Spring Fund Drive!

OIL CITY, Pa. – Spring Tee Ball registration is underway for ages 3-6 at the Oil City YMCA. Spring Tee Ball begins May 17 for ages three to six. This is a six-week program that focuses on preparing your child for the games of baseball and softball. The first three weeks of the program will consist of skill and knowledge-building practices where youth will practice the basics of the game. The final three weeks of the program will split the youth into teams and play games. Each child will be receive a YMCA team t-ball shirt.

