AVONDALE, La. — (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they're playing for cash and not just a flag. Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO