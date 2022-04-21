Should Cowboys consider Trevor Penning for Tyron Smith's eventual replacement?

With the Dallas Cowboys moving on from La’El Collins and the injury history of long-time tackle Tyron Smith; Cowboys fans shouldn’t be surprised if the Cowboys decide to address the offensive line early on in the 2022 draft. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning has been a three-year starter and has built up quite the reputation as a player with a mean streak. He is known for finishing people in the ground, and it was on display at the Senior Bowl.

He also had a chance to show his athleticism for NFL scouts and executives at the NFL combine where he impressed with his athleticism. The monkey in the room? He’s projected to go high, comes from a smaller school and wasn’t invited to Texas for an official visit. Did the Cowboys make a mistake in not doing so? Is he impressive enough to be drafted despite those warning signs?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-7

Listed Weight: 325 pounds

Jersey Number: 70

Stats (2021): 11 games played

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: James Madison (2019), Iowa State (2021), North Dakota State (2021)

Best Game: North Dakota State (2021)

Worst Game: James Madison (2019)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Can end up on the ground a fair amount due to letting defenders get hands inside him. Becomes susceptible to push-pull moves.

Hand Placement: Too often he gives up leverage to the defender and lets them get their hands inside them. Does not strike with consistent hand placement. Too often is striking wide of the intended target and gives up leverage because of it. Can be erratic with his hand placement, too wide, in the defensive lineman’s face.

Power: Attacks with phenomenal power at the point of attack, if he gets a hold of you, you’re likely going for a ride. Plays with a bully mentality loves finishing people in the dirt. Able to absorb power and redirect it at a high level.

Movement Skills: Fantastic mover in space, highlighted with a 9.96 RAS score. Had elite scoring in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard split, 10 yard split as well as the shuttle and 3-cone.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Doesn’t overset, but doesn’t keep his feet moving and which causes him not to be able to stay in front of his assignment and get beat. Has moments of not gaining enough depth with his kick slide.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: Has lapses of lunging at the pass rusher and coming up with air. Struggles with speed rushers who can push him up in the pass protection arch.

Football IQ: Can be slow to recognize twists and stunts. Has his head on a swivel in most cases.

Anchor: Doesn’t do a very good job of anchoring off the initial rush, but re-anchors well and doesn’t let the rusher affect the QB.

Flexibility: Lacks the hip flexibility to open his hips at a moment’s notice and pick up a delayed twist. Has functional but not elite hip flexibility.

Run Blocking: Lets defenders cross his face before he gets hands on them. Could do a better job of staying engaged and rolling his hips through contact.

Strengths:

Absolute mauler, loves finishing people in the dirt and he absorbs and re-directs power at a very high level. Great athlete, good mover in space. Re-anchors at a good level. Plays with a real mean-streak and it was evident from his film and Senior Bowl practices.

Weaknesses:

Allows defenders cross face too easily in the run game. Has inconsistent hand placement, he is erratic in this area. Lacks ideal hip flexibility to open and close his hips at a moments notice. Didn’t see any variation in his pass sets, there were no jump sets or any other variations. Struggles with speed rushers and has lapses of lunging.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Penning would be an ideal developmental replacement for Tyron Smith. He has some aspects to his game to iron out before he is pushed into a starting role, though. If he can spend time behind a seasoned veteranhe can reach his full ceiling.

He is a nasty player, and plays with a real evident mean streak. If he has time to work on his pass sets and how he handles speed he could develop into a quality full time starter.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 12 Anchor (10) 8.2

Balance (10) 7 Flexibility (10) 7.25

Hand Placement (10) 6 Run Blocking (10) 7.8

Power (10) 9.5 Movement Skills (10) 9.5

Football IQ (5) 4 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 7

Final Grade:

78.25, 3rd round player