View the original article to see embedded media. Kyrie Irving had a stinker against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 after starting the series with an incredible 39-point performance. Both performances led to the same result, a Boston Celtics win. Irving is extremely familiar with the Celtics team, as there are still many players from his time on the team still on the roster in Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford. His coach Brad Stevens is now the team's GM.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO