Lincoln promises series of stylish new electric vehicles, unveils concept car

(WWJ) "As Lincoln looks back to a century of Continentals, Zephyrs, and Navigators, it looks forward to very different times ahead.

"Obviously, in an anniversary year, we're really exited to reflect and be inspired by our past," said Lincoln President Joy Falotico. "But, equally important is where are we going."

Lincoln using a star studded 100th anniversary celebration in Hollywood, to promise a series of new electric vehicles, and to introduce the Lincoln Star, a future focused concept vehicle to give us a hint of what those Lincoln EVs may look like.

"We want people to see Lincoln's future in this vehicle."

Lincoln President Joy Falotico speaks with Brand Ambassador Matthew McConaughey. Photo credit Jeff Gilbert

Lincoln’s “Brand Ambassador” Matthew McConaughey added some show biz glamor to the event, which was held at the former site of Columbia Square, site of many legendary Hollywood radio and TV productions.

“It’s not a new page for Lincoln,” he said. “It’s a new chapter.”

McConaughey talked about life, his relationship with the Lincoln brand, and about electric vehicles.

“I think true progress is about saying yes to creative, constructive and necessary changes that will ultimately liberate us. The electric Lincoln is part of that process.”

The Lincoln Star is sleeker than the brand's current gasoline powered lineup. It has has an interior that gives you a feel for what may be coming soon, and what may be possible down the road.

"Electrification is removing many traditional vehicle design constraints, allowing us to reimagine what a vehicle can be," said Anthony Lo, Ford's Chief Design Officer. "The Lincoln Star is a study of experiences and themes that push the boundaries of Lincoln design."

Photo credit Lincoln

Photo credit Lincoln

Some of the touches that really push that boundary include a glass on the front trunk that can go from clear to opaque, see through pillars, and there rejuvenation moods for the cabin.

You can choose gentle oceanic sounds, invigorating upbeat audio, or maybe a mode called "Evening Chill." It's sound coupled with displays on the many screens and the appropriate lighting.

Ford says the modes are built to match the body's natural circadian rhythm.

For things we could see sooner, the Lincoln Star has a large wraparound screen in front of the driver, one pedal steering, interesting storage places, and an "always on" connectivity.

It also has the classic “coach doors” that open out from the middle, which were a feature on the classic Continental.

Photo credit Jeff Glibert/WWJ

Photo credit Jeff Gilbert/WWJ

"Going forward our Lincoln clients will also be able to enjoy a truly orchestrated in-vehicle sanctuary for productivity and revitalization," said John Jraich, Global Director of Luxury Vehicles at Lincoln.

The Lincoln Star concept gives Lincoln something to put in front of the public to not only show what's coming, but to get feedback on what they want in an electric Lincoln.

"The concept creates a sense of peace and serenity within an electric experience, and previews what is to come from Lincoln," said the brand's design director Kemal Curic.

And Lincoln President Joy Falotico said they are moving fast when it comes EVs.

"By 2025, which is only three years away, we're going to have three fully electric vehicles in our markets around the globes. One year later, we'll have the fourth vehicle launch."

Lincoln is already in the midst of a transformation. Gone — at least in the U.S. — are the big cars, replaced by a lineup of SUVs.

2021 was Lincoln's best year in more than two decades, selling 193,000 vehicles, and seeing growth in China, a very important market for the brand.

Lincoln has been steadily improving its quality and its luxury.

"In terms of luxury, I think they are on a par with Mercedes-Benz in some cases, the materials, quality, the color choices," said Brian Moody, Executive Editor of AutoTrader.

Moody thinks Lincoln, as part of the larger Ford Motor Company, can bring that presence to electric vehicles.

Photo credit Lincoln

Photo credit Lincoln

"I can't help but think there's a lot of people, and I might be one of these, that would love a car that drives like the Mustang Mach E, but looks like something totally different, something more luxurious."

Lincoln, and the entire Ford Motor Company also working to take what's worked for Lincoln over the years, and include that in future electric vehicles.

"Lincoln is different," said Ted Ryan, Ford's Archives and Heritage Brand Manager. "It's a stylish brand. It's a luxury brand. It's a brand you aspire to."

"We can truly revolutionize how people engage with the brand and scale it across an exciting lineup of products that catapult Lincoln into the digital, connected age."

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Lincoln is an important part of his company's move to electric vehicles.

There's very little detail given about the specific electric vehicles that are coming from Lincoln. Unlike other luxury brands, they are not giving a specific date for going all electric, although they expect roughly half of their sales to come from zero emission vehicles by the end of the decade.

We're seeing more acceptance of electric vehicles, in the U.S. alone, EV sales were up 80%t in the first quarter, while overall car and truck sales were down 15%.

On the very day that Lincoln unveiled its EV concept, Lexus was showing off its first electric vehicle, Mercedes was touting a new American-made electric utility, and BMW confirmed an electric version of the legendary 7-series.

All of this, with Tesla bringing a lot of people into the upscale electric market.

"Year to date, here in the U.S., just under twenty five percent of the premium market is already battery electric," said Falotico. "So there is the desire, and we do see it accelerating quickly."