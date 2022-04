With more projects to his name than you can shake a wizard’s wand at, Arjen Lucassen is Holland’s most prolific prog export. Projects such as Star One, Guilt Machine and, most notably, Ayreon, with their famous guest singers, have made Lucassen famous in his home country. Always the ‘name’ behind his albums, Lucassen has never really ventured into purely solo territory. He’s since deemed his 1994 solo album, Pools Of Sorrow, Waves Of Joy (released under the name Anthony) a flop, making this year’s Lost In The New Real the first album to be released under his full name: Arjen Anthony Lucassen.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO