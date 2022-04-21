ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Apparently The Zamboni Drain Tray Isn't A Bathroom. Even For The Driver 😲

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longtime Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings is out of a job after he was caught peeing into a drain. 51 YEARS MAN!!!! He was also the first to swing...

OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

San Francisco woman, 33, arrested for allegedly renting airbnb for 15-year-old boy she met online

A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental. According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what...
fox40jackson.com

80-year-old homeowner shoots, kills would-be armed robber: police

An 80-year-old Michigan man was released from police custody after it was determined he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an armed man who intended to rob his home Thursday, police said. The elderly man sprung into action to defend himself and his belongings after a 31-year-old armed intruder...
DETROIT, MI
Essence

Minnesota Teacher Cuts Black Boy's Hair Without Permission

The parents of a 12-year-old boy want answers after a teacher cut their son's afro at school. The parents of a 12-year-old Black boy from Minnesota were shocked when he came home from school last week, missing his afro. They learned that his teacher cut his hair without their permission.
MINNESOTA STATE

