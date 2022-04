I can’t dance. Don’t ask me. Those who can are as, if not gods to me, then at the very least blessed, otherworldly beings. In new, chaotically entertaining reality-competition show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime), they can all dance and then some. The format is much as you would expect. The star – rapper, singer, songwriter, triple Grammy-winner and flautist Lizzo – needs to recruit some new backing singers and has narrowed down her options by the time filming begins to a shortlist of 13. They will compete first for 10 places in the Big Grrrls’ Mansion, then for the four actual backing singer places before Lizzo’s next big concert, at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival in Tennessee.

