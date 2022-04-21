A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX

A$AP Rocky is free again following his arrest at LAX on Wednesday, in photos you can see here. The rapper, who just returned from a vacation in Barbados with his love Rihanna, was arrested upon touching down in the states, but posted $550,000 bail to be released. He was photographed leaving LAPD headquarters surrounded by several officers after his arrest for a 2021 shooting. The rapper was seen leaving the police HQ and heading into a black SUV in the rear parking lot of the facility, several hours after he was detained at the airport.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO