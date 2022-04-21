ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX following a trip to Barbados with girlfriend Rihanna. According...

Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna 'Crying Nonstop' As She Cancels Baby Shower Following A$AP Rocky's Arrest

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he and Rihanna were returning from Barbados for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple says the very pregnant Rihanna has been extremely emotional in the wake of the incident. The couple was supposedly expected to hold a baby shower on Wednesday night (April 20) but was canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

A$AP Bari reportedly accuses A$AP Relli of snitching on A$AP Rocky

After the shocking arrest of A$AP Rocky this morning, one member of A$AP Mob has accused another member of snitching. The rapper was arrested at LAX this morning for his alleged involvement in shooting that happened in November of last year. Rocky was detained at the airport as he arrived from Barbados, where had been on holiday with his partner Rihanna.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Elle

How Rihanna Is Feeling After Boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

This morning, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November 2021 shooting. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his girlfriend Rihanna, who is in the third trimester of pregnancy, is doing given this turn of events. It’s a shock—and certainly not what Rihanna wanted to deal with shortly before giving birth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

A$AP Rocky: 1st Photos Of Rapper Leaving Jail After Arrest & Vacation With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is free again following his arrest at LAX on Wednesday, in photos you can see here. The rapper, who just returned from a vacation in Barbados with his love Rihanna, was arrested upon touching down in the states, but posted $550,000 bail to be released. He was photographed leaving LAPD headquarters surrounded by several officers after his arrest for a 2021 shooting. The rapper was seen leaving the police HQ and heading into a black SUV in the rear parking lot of the facility, several hours after he was detained at the airport.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY

