Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning. ...

