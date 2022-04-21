ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

No. 2 Arkansas baseball sweeps Arkansas State

By A-State Athletics
Kait 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jaylon Deshazier went 2-for-4 with a run scored, but the Arkansas State baseball team could not overcome three big innings by fourth-ranked Arkansas, falling to the Razorbacks 10-3 Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. A-State (7-26) registered five hits, while Arkansas (30-7) pounded out 14 hits and...

