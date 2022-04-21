ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Animal Shelter in Need of Chew Toys and Dog Treats

By Melissa Awesome
 2 days ago
The Vanderburgh Humane Society plays a huge part in helping homeless animals in our community. Not only are they a shelter, but they also host low-cost vaccine clinics, and low-cost spay and neuter clinics to help pet owners in the community as well. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is Looking...

