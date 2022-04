BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris man who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. Family of Jeffrey took to Facebook and said he has hyperthyroidism […]

