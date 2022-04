As the week has gone on and we get ready for the Oregon Ducks’ spring game on Saturday afternoon, the team has done a good job of teasing out which players will line up for which team in the annual scrimmage. On Tuesday night, it was the wide receivers and defensive backs that were released; on Wednesday night, the offensive and defensive linemen. Thursday night now sees the running backs, linebackers, and tight ends get divvied up between the green and yellow team, giving us a more clear view of what the two squads will look like on Saturday afternoon. Your 2022...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO