Denton, TX

Local business, city leaders gather at Women in Commerce Luncheon

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
 2 days ago

Perseverance in the face of struggle was the theme of this year’s Women in Commerce Luncheon, hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at Texas Woman’s University’s Hubbard Hall. Attendees heard from keynote speaker and TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten, whose speech, “Stepping Forward in 2022,” reflected the program’s 2022 focus.

Feyten spoke about the opportunities presented by age diversity in today’s workforce and the importance of listening to and learning from one another.

Buy Now Texas Woman’s University Chancellor and President Carine Feyten speaks during the Denton Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Commerce Luncheon on Wednesday at TWU’s Hubbard Hall. Jeff Woo/DRC

“When you bring people together that look at the world very differently — that value different things and have different expectations — and that somehow brings a richness,” Feyten said. “When you bring diversity to the table, whether it’s race, gender, generations or whatnot, it’s that same idea that you look at problems differently, and you will find different solutions.”

The luncheon was an opportunity for local business leaders and female entrepreneurs to network. The Hometown Hero Award was presented to Denton ISD community engagement specialist Courtney Martin by Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial. The honor recognized Martin for her efforts to organize school supply drives and go “above and beyond.”

Guests also enjoyed lunch and door prizes during the event Wednesday afternoon. Those in attendance included at least three Denton City Council candidates: Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer, who are both running for the mayor’s seat, and Place 6 candidate Amber Briggle.

Denton, TX
