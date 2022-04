The Mount Blue Cougars broke a 9-9 tie with a run in the top of the 7th inning to beat Hampden Academy on 10-9 on Friday, April 22nd. Mount Blue had scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th to take a 9-3 lead, before the Broncos had stormed back scoring 6 runs in the bottom of the 6th to tie the game 9-9.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO